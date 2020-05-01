Gatherings applications at LCC

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

THE Lusaka City Council has received 268 permit applications for public gatherings for churches, weddings and funerals.

Council public relations manager George Sichimba said in a statement yesterday that of the applicants, 240 are for churches while 23 are for weddings.

Mr Sichimba said the local authority also received two applications by golf clubs and three for funerals.

"Public health inspectors are currently in the field assessing the applications.