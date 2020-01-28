Gassing suspect killed

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, MWILA NTAMBI

Chingola

A MAN suspected to be part of the group terrorising residents of Chingola by spraying unknown poisonous substances has been gunned down by the police.

And the number of people being gassed in their homes by suspected criminals has drastically reduced in towns on the Copperbelt.

Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of operations Bonny Kapeso told journalists yesterday that during foot patrols, police officers met one person near Mwaiseni area at about midnight