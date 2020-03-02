Gassing saga: Stakeholders call for end

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

AS efforts to restore peace and sanity in the country heighten, various stakeholders have joined calls by President Edgar Lungu to put an end to current criminal activities which have claimed lives of more than 45 Zambians.

The crimes hinge around chemical gassing of homes and various institutions as well as the meting out of instant mob injustice against suspects.

Over 511 crimes related to the chemical spraying of poisonous substances on households have been reported to police, with over 1,687 people falling prey.

As a result of this, some parts of the country have in the past two months been rocked by protests and riots by irate citizens over chemical attacks of homes and schools.

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja says 11 police infrastructure