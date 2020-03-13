Gassing inquiry okay, says Nawakwi

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE intention by President Edgar Lungu to establish a commission of inquiry on gassing incidents is welcome and should be supported, Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) president Edith Nawakwi has said.

During his address to Parliament on Friday last week, President Lungu said he is contemplating to set up an inquiry into the chemical spraying and instant justice mob activities which led to the death of about 50 people.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/