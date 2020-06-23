Gassing cases still active in court

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

MINISTER of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo says the cases involving gassing incidents which occurred early this year are active before the courts of law and the suspects will soon start appearing in court.

And Mr Kampyongo has advised restaurant owners at shopping malls against turning their premises into bars.

Mr Kampyongo said there is no way such cases can die a natural death because suspects were arrested and the law will take its course.

Speaking during a radio programme on Sun FM dubbed Public forum on Sunday night, Mr Kampyongo said the gassing incidents tormented people and left them in fear.

He commended police on the Copperbelt for arresting perpetrators, including those who were involved in mob justice on