NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT should consider developing a gas pipeline alongside the Tanzania Zambia Mafuta (TAZAMA) pipeline to avert the energy deficit.

Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) president Michael Nyirenda said the establishment of a gas pipeline will help in boosting electricity generation and mitigating the impact of load shedding as a result of climate change. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/