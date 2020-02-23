Gas attacks Motive found

KAPALA CHISUNKA, Lusaka

FORTY-THREE people are now confirmed to have been killed across the country by instant justice mobs after being suspected to be behind the gas attacks reported in various places.

A total of 23 have been seriously injured.

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja said this at a media briefing at Police Service Headquarters yesterday.

The police chief also revealed that five people believed to be behind the attacks have been arrested and charged with murder.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/