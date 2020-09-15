Gang rapist jailed 15 years

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

A 24-YEAR-OLD man has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping a 32-year-old woman of Mushili Township.

Israel Ngandwe was convicted of rape after he was found guilty by Ndola Magistrate’s Court.

Ngandwe was committed to the High Court for sentencing.

When the matter came up for sentencing, Ndola High Court judge-in-charge Emelia Sunkutu said she agreed with the findings of the lower court and that Ngandwe was properly convicted.

In mitigation, Ngandwe's lawyer, Ethel Banda, told the court that the convict was a first offender and had a wife and