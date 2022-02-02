Gang kills cop

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

A N INNOCENT walk from a beer drink-up by a police officer and a colleague ended tragically after the two were attacked by a gang of seven youths, resulting in the death of a 24-year-old constable.Dalitso Phiri, of Matero Police Station, and his friend’s cousin were attacked on Wednesday around 22:00 hours by seven criminals who were armed with various weapons.According to Mr Phiri’s niece, Nosiku Walenga, who spoke on behalf of the family at the funeral house yesterday, her uncle died a painful death.Ms Walenga, who was on the bedside of Mr Phiri at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital at the time of his death, was raised together with her late uncle.She said despite Mr Phiri being attacked on Wednesday night, the family was only informed on Friday morning by his friend, Arnold, when the condition had already worsened.“Dalitso served this country for seven years and deserves justice. People have different versions [of his death], but we just want justice because there are many unanswered questions,” Ms Walenga said.She said the family is hurt and broken by the death of Mr Phiri, especially that he has not left behind a wife or children.Arnold informed the family that Mr Phiri had been beaten and could not move.Family members went to Mr Phiri’s home in Billings Police Mini Camp near Chaisa Township, only to find that he could hardly talk or move and was swollen.“We went to Garden Police Post to get a report and took him to Chipata Level One Hospital where we waited for five hours before an ambulance could take him to Levy Mwanawasa Hospital. By then his condition had worsened,” she said.Ms Walenga said a scan at the hospital revealed that Mr Phiri had brain haemorrhage and that the family was told that neurosurgeons would attend to him the following day (Saturday).“Around 21:00 hours to 22:00 hours, we received information that the situation had worsened and that Dalitso wanted us to go and say our goodbyes because he was not going to make it. “We went, prayed for him, and around 00:30 hours on January 29 he was pronounced dead,” she said. Prior to the family being informed about CLICK TO READ MORE