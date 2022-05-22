Gang forces relationships on schoolgirls

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

A GANG of youths in Kitwe is harassing schoolgirls forcing them into relationships, a situation Kitwe District Education Board Secretary (DEBS) says has discouraged most pupils from attending class. The notorious youths who are from Ndeke Township threaten the girls from Ndeke Secondary School and turn violent on anyone who rejects their proposals. Male learners, on the other hand are being beaten by the unruly youths when they are seen mingling with the girls they like. The gang members also force the schoolboys to give out money. DEBS Christopher Nyungila said the learners and teachers have formally complained to him about the harassment pupils are being subjected to at the school. He has warned of stern action against the unruly youths.

Mr Nyungila said he has engaged police officers in the district, who are on the ground to identify the unruly youths so that they can be punished. "Kitwe District is known for a lot of things and I shall not allow the unruly behaviour being exercised by youths to continue," Mr Nyungila said. He is saddened that the community, which is