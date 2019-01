NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

MATHEMATICS continues to be the major headache for Grade 12 pupils with close to 42 percent of them failing the paper in the 2018 examinations.

This has contributed to the number of pupils who have obtained school certificates in the 2018 examination session reducing by 1.40 percent, from 64.84 percent in 2017 to 63.44 percent.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/