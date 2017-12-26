Fwayo treks to Nkana

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Lusaka

NKANA have reportedly signed Lusaka Dynamos Midfielder Fwayo Tembo ahead of the 2018 Super Division and continental campaign.

Sources close to the player told the Sports Mail in Kitwe yesterday that the former Lusaka Dynamos playmaker has been roped in to strengthen the squad ahead of the Confederation Cup campaign.

The source said Fwayo has agreed personal terms with Nkana, who finished third last season with 71 points, three behind champions Zesco United.

“Yes, he has joined Nkana,” the source said.

Efforts to get Fwayo proved futile as his phone went…http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/