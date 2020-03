KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

FVG Kabwe Milling Limited has resumed mealie-meal production after halting the process last week to pave way for maintenance works.

The three-day maintenance resulted in a mealie-meal shortage in Kabwe and other parts of the country.

FVG Kabwe Milling Limited general manager Mike Mwaamba said the company has since offloaded the commodity on the market CLICK TO READ MORE