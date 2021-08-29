Future ministers to undergo meticulous scrutiny – HH

JACK MWEWA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says Zambians should be a bit patient with him as he and his team select members of Cabinet.

Mr Hichilema said his team in the Alliance wanted to be sure that those being appointed to the Cabinet are subjected to meticulous scrutiny.

“I want to urge you to be a little bit patient with us as we select members of the Cabinet. We are trying to be careful and meticulous with who we appoint to the CLICK TO READ MORE