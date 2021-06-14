Future bright for biofuel industry

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA can set up a biofuel industry in view of the potential investment opportunities policy-makers and other stakeholders have created in the energy sector, Zambia’s Ambassador to Brazil Alfreda Kansembe has said.

Dr Kansembe said Government has taken a proactive approach to engage key stakeholders in its quest to set up a biofuel industry.

This is contained in a statement issued by first secretary for press and public relations at the Zambian mission in Brazil, Grace Makowane.

She said local farmers should intensify the production of sugar cane, cassava and soya beans to help actualise the project.

Dr Kansembe said cultivation of the appropriate crops will ensure successful implementation of the project.

She said this during a virtual meeting with Ethanol Cluster executive director Flavio Apla, a Brazilian investor who has been spearheading plans to set up a CLICK TO READ MORE