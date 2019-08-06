Furniture production way to go

Dear editor,

I PASSED through the Zambia National Service (ZNS) stand during the just-ended Agricultural and Commercial Show and saw that they are, among other things, into furniture production using local wood (mukula included) and shoe production (they bought Malar Industries).

This can be a major source of employment for youths – an industry in each district run by ZNS. This, coupled with training the youth to be disciplined, is the way to go for the State-owned enterprise.

China has thrived through them. We need to do the same.

I bet ZNS is one of the more re-engineered security and development institutions over the last couple of years – it has extended to sports, too.

BT

Lusaka