Funds under-utilisation irks PS

CHIPATA – Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Buleti Nsemukila is concerned that the Zambia Integrated Forest Landscape Project (ZIFLP) has failed to use the US$32.8 million money Government borrowed from the World Bank to improve the livelihood of people in rural communities in the region.

Dr Nsemukila said that the only way to empower communities across the country is to empower women and youth through co-operatives.

He said ZIFLP is a government project which has a lot of money but wondered why the funds were not being used