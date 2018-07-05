Fulfil budget support, external partners urged

HONE SIAME, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has called on Zambia’s co-operating partners to fulfil their pledges to the 2018 national budget to enable it to effectively implement development projects.Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba said in the latest economic report released on Tuesday that last year Zambia recorded a K14.9 billion fiscal deficit due to, among other things, lower than expected grant inflows.

Mr Yamba said Government received grants of up to K466.6 million in 2017 against the targeted K2.2 billion.