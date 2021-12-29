Fugitive abusive mother nabbed

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

AFTER two days of hiding from the long arm of the law, a woman of Misisi Township has been arrested for allegedly hitting her seven-year-old son on his private parts with an iron bar over a piece of chicken he got from a pot. The suspect’s mother has vowed not to visit her 33-year-old daughter, Jessy Banda, in police cells because of her alleged persistent conduct of beating her children each time they make mistakes. Jessy, who is still in police cells, initially went into hiding after she allegedly committed the offence over the Christmas weekend. Ms Christine Banda said in an interview yesterday after learning about the arrest of Jessy that she will not visit her daughter in police cells because of the mistreatment she has been subjecting her children to.

Ms Banda said her daughter often beats and sometimes even assaults her own children instead of disciplining them in a better way. She said her second-born daughter in a family of five is married but that she allegedly has a habit of causing confusion whenever she gets drunk. "I just heard from people that she was arrested yesterday (Monday) but the police have not communicated to me. "I will not go there, she will find us home when she comes out of the cells. She imposed this on herself because she mistreats her children. We have been reporting her to the police but she doesn't learn," Ms Banda said. Although she has no idea where her assaulted grandson is