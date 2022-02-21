Fuelling Zambia’s solar revolution

FELIX NKINKE, Lusaka

IT IS no secret that there is a shift towards smarter and greener energy use across the globe as seen in recent years.

In many countries, the production and use of renewable energy are rising and it’s estimated that almost 30 percent of the electricity consumed in the world comes from renewable energies.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), globally, 260 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity were added in 2020, exceeding expansion in 2019 by close to 50 percent.

And last year, IRENA estimated that more than 80 percent of all new electricity capacity added was renewable, with solar and wind accounting for 91 percent of renewables.

Countries like Iceland get 100 percent of electricity needs from renewable energy sources while Morocco targets to increase the renewables in its electricity mix to 52 percent, made up of 20 percent solar, 20 percent wind and 12 percent hydro.

While still predominantly hydro power, Zambia has however thrown herself into the mix and is also aiming towards combining solar and other renewables as the best future energy solution.

With the national access to electricity averaging 31 percent of the population and demand for power in the economy rapidly growing in recent years, something needs to be done

Recently, Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) highlighted that the demand for electricity is growing at an average of three percent every year.

There are five main electricity generation companies in Zambia that include four hydro-power and CLICK TO READ MORE