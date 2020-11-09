Fuel supply stable, assures Nkhuwa

KAPALA CHISUNKA, Siavonga

FUEL supply in the country is stable and so there is no need to panic, Minister of Energy Matthew Nkhuwa has assured.

Mr Nkhuwa said here yesterday that Indeni Petroleum Refinery is also up and running normally.

“We have enough fuel stocks and our stocks are improving,” he said.

“At one time in our tanks, we had very little stock. We would have fuel stocks for one day, but as of today (yesterday), we have about five days’ stocks of fuel,” he said.

Mr Nkhuwa, however, said the normal fuel stocks for the country are 15 days.

He said to this effect, Government is ramping up the fuel stocks to