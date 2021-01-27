Fuel supply stabilises

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

FUEL supply has stabilised in Lusaka following the importation and distribution of the commodity by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

A check at selected filling stations yesterday found tankers offloading fuel at some stations except for two service stations which did not have the commodity, but fuel attendants indicated they were expecting supply later in the day.

On Monday, Minister of Energy Mathew Nkhuwa carried out checks of OMCs’ depot to determine availability of fuel stock.

Some OMCs indicated that they have activated night and weekend shifts to load tankers for dispatch and ensure adequate stock of fuel at CLICK TO READ MORE