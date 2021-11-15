Fuel subsidies not healthy – expert

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

ENERGY expert Johnston Chikwanda says rebuilding the economy will be difficult if nothing is done to remove fuel subsidies. Mr Chikwanda said in a statement yesterday that fuel subsidies are not healthy for the economy because they accumulate fast within a short period of time. He said the K367 million being spent on fuel subsidies could easily become K3.7 billion within 10 months. "Fuel subsidies are not healthy," he said. "They accumulate very fast in a short space of time. They are consumption subsidies. They are ongoing. Because the minister of Finance has a limited budget, his ministry will start shifting money meant for various sectors to fuel subsidy. "It is not fun that the entire allocation to CDF could be lost to fuel subsidy. It is not fun that money meant for drugs and medical supplies and strategic food reserves could be lost to fuel subsidies in a short space of time." Mr Chikwanda said studies have revealed that fuel and energy subsidies as a whole benefit a narrow section of society more than the majority of the people who are