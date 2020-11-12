Fuel still in abundance countrywide

PRISCILLA MWILA, Kasama

OVER 300 of about 400 service stations countrywide have fuel, with only two completely running out of the commodity.

Energy Regulation Board (ERB) director general Langiwe Lungu said in an interview yesterday that about 320 service stations have both petrol and diesel.

Ms Lungu said only two stations, Simba in Chinsali and Engen Fallspark in Livingstone, do not have any of the commodities.

“This is according to the information we got from our daily monitoring surveillance exercise we got last night (Tuesday).

“The other 80 service stations either have diesel or petrol, but only two stations have completely run out CLICK TO READ MORE