Fuel pump prices hiked by over K2

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

OWING to the continued depreciation of the Kwacha against major foreign currencies, coupled with the rise in international prices of petroleum products, Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has increased pump prices for fuel by over K2. The new prices, which take effect today, have been increased by K2.12 per litre for petrol while the same quantity for diesel has been adjusted by K2.61. A litre of petrol is now selling K21.96 from K19.84, while a litre of low sulphur diesel will fetch 21.54 from K18.93, but the price of kerosene has been maintained at K15.39 per litre. Last month, the regulator announced reduced pump prices for petroleum products by K1.32 for petrol and K1.22 per litre for diesel. ERB board chairperson Reynolds Bowa said in a statement yesterday the inevitable upward adjustment in the petroleum products is aimed at ensuring sustained supply of the commodity on the Zambian market in the short to medium term. "Notably, there has been a steady rise in international prices of petrol and