Fuel prices need adjusting – Chikwanda

KALONDE NYATI, KABANDA CHULU

Lusaka

ENERGY expert Johnston Chikwanda says the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) risks falling into a fuel subsidy trap if it maintains the current fuel prices in the wake of a tumbling Kwacha.

But ERB director-general Langiwe Lungu said they review petroleum invoices every 60 days and that guides whether pump prices can be revised.

Mr Chikwanda said in an interview recently that fuel prices are driven by the foreign exchange market and as such need to be adjusted upwards in view of the depreciating Kwacha, which is hovering around the 21st mark against the United States dollar.

The price of petrol is currently at K17.62 a litre since August 24, 2020.

“The Kwacha has depreciated due to the impact of the COVID-19 and still remains under significant pressure. Looking at the extent of the depreciation, it is not CLICK TO READ MORE