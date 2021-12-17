Fuel prices go up

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

As anticipated following the announcement of the removal of fuel subsidies recently, Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has increased pump prices of petroleum products by K3.45 for petrol and K4.56 for diesel effective last midnight. Petrol will now be fetching K21.16 per litre from the current K17.62, while the same quantity of diesel will be costing K20.15 from K15.59. ERB has further raised the price of low sulphur gas from K17.82 to K22.29 per litre, while the cost of kerosene remains at K15.39. Fuel pump prices were last adjusted upwards on December 26, 2019. Recently, Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane said it would be unsustainable to maintain the current prices of fuel when international oil charges have risen. During a media briefing yesterday, ERB board chairperson Reynolds Bowa announced that the current fuel pump prices have been kept artificially constant since 2019 despite the adverse changes in the exchange rate and international oil prices. “It is in this regard that subsidies were eventually introduced on energy prices. This was further accompanied by the removal of taxes in pump price build-up. “This is what kept fuel prices at their current levels. The current prices would have been higher than what they are now,” Mr Bowa said. Without subsidies and tax incentives, petroleum pump prices would have been CLICK TO READ MORE