Fuel prices go down

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

FUEL pump prices have been reduced by K1.32 per litre for petrol and K1.22 for diesel effective last midnight, barely a month after they were increased. And the Oil Marketing Companies Association of Zambia has commended Government for responding to its request to reduce fuel prices to enable Zambians to enjoy the benefits of its good policies. Petrol will now be fetching K19.84 per litre from K21.16, while the same quantity of diesel will be selling at K18.93 from K20.15. The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has further reduced the price of low sulphur gas from K22.29 to K18.93 per litre, while the cost of kerosene remains at K15.39. Last month, ERB adjusted fuel pump prices upwards, after they were kept at the same level for two years. This followed the announcement to scrap fuel subsidies by Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane.

In a statement yesterday, ERB chairperson Reynolds Bowa said the price review has CLICK TO READ MORE