Fuel price cut on cards

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

MINISTER of Energy Mathew Nkhuwa says benefits of reduced fuel prices are expected to be granted to consumers once Government buys new stock at a reduced price.

Mr Nkhuwa said Zambians should have benefited from reduced prices on the international market but are still consuming old stock bought at a higher price.

“We should have seen a reduction in fuel prices already, but unfortunately with the spreading of COVID-19, uptake of fuel by local consumers has been slow,” Mr Nkhuwa said at a media briefing yesterday.

"It is supposed to be a 60 days cycle but has not been exhausted. As soon as we bring in the new stock at a reduced price, benefits will be passed on to