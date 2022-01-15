Fuel import tax waiver now extends to June

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has extended the import tax waiver on petroleum products to June 30 this year in line with Statutory Instrument (SI) number 3 of 2022. This entails that the customs duty rate for petrol, diesel, kerosene and liquefied petroleum gas has been zero-rated. According to the SI, the total quantities of petroleum products on which import duty has been suspended include 734,860 million cubic metres for diesel and 329,420 million cubic metres for petrol. Others are 5,000 million cubic metres for kerosene and 5,000 kilogrammes for liquefied petroleum gas. Last week, Oil Marketing Companies Association of Zambia (OMCAZ) appealed to Government to extend the tax waiver on petroleum products following the expiry of SI number 5 of 2021, which was extended to January 15 this year. OMCAZ has commended Government for the extension.

Association president Kafula Mubanga said extension of the waiver will result in stability in the fuel supply chain. In an interview yesterday, Dr Mubanga said erratic supply of fuel is not expected between now and June this year. “We are grateful to Government for the extension because it won’t just benefit the oil marketing industry but everyone because the supply of fuel is guaranteed,” Dr Mubanga said. He said the tax waiver should remain a CLICK TO READ MORE