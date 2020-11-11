Fuel hoarders face K45,000 fine

PRISCILLA MWILA, Chinsali

SERVICE stations that illegally hoard fuel risk being fined up to K45,000 or have their licences suspended or revoked.

Energy Regulation Board (ERB) director general Langiwe Lungu regrets that some facilities prefer selling the commodity to vehicles perceived to be carrying very important people at the expense of ordinary citizens.

Ms Lungu said ERB will not entertain people engaging in activities which promote lawlessness because the wheels of the economy need to run continuously.

“We have observed that there could be an element of hoarding at some filling stations.

Some workers could be conniving with preferred buyers, thereby creating an artificial shortage of fuel.

"We will stiffen penalties. We will not look at first offenders but have penalties cut across the board so that people can