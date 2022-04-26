Fuel, fertiliser talks key to addressing cost of living

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema’s assurance that government is working to address the high cost of living is both timely and prudent. It is timely and prudent because the high cost of living has become a major source of concern among citizens. The steep rise in the cost of fuel, food and other products has in the recent past been the most topical issue. At a press conference yesterday, President Hichilema said, “I empathise with citizens.” Citizens are, thus, comforted by the assurance that Government is putting in place both long-term and short-term measures to arrest the high cost of living. As one of the mechanisms to reduce the cost of living, the head of State said Government is currently having bilateral conversations with producers of fuel and fertiliser with a view to accessing these commodities cheaply. “Our hearts are with the citizens, we are with you. To address this we need to address the cost of fuel and fertiliser. We are already having bilateral discussions on how best we can access cheap fuel,” the Head of State said. Fuel and fertiliser are the major causes of the unprecedented high cost of living because they have become expensive. Fuel, just like electricity, is the life blood of economic development. It is one of the most important as it enables vehicles and aeroplanes to carry goods and people all over the world. When the prices of fuel and electricity go up, the prices of essential commodities are increased as businesses seek to recover their costs and make a profit.

Similarly, when the price of fertiliser goes up, the cost of producing food also goes up. It is, therefore, gratifying that President Hichilema is aware about people’s rumblings because they can hardly meet the basics. Government should actualise the discussions with producers so that people do not see a repeat of the oil deal with Saudi Arabia which brought so much hope to citizens, only to turn into a fiction. Transportation of goods and passengers has gone up due to a steep increase in fuel. This impacts small-scale businesses, which form the majority in the country. Therefore, Government should expedite the negotiations with producers of fuel and fertlisers so that these two important products can become affordable to a common person. When a common person is able to travel as and when they wish due to reduced transport costs, when motorists are able to access affordable fuel, the economy benefits because of increased sales. Reduced fertilisers also mean that more peasant farmers can access the commodity cheaply and engage in productive farming to stimulate food security. More importantly, President Hichilema has opened up by inviting people with ideas to step forward to advise Government on how to mitigate the cost of fuel and probably fertiliser as well. The country’s think tanks should embrace the invitation by the Head of State to share ideas on how the economy can be revived. Apart from fuel and fertiliser, there could also be other areas which the country’s think tanks could make themselves available to help Government lower the cost of living. For instance, there is need to encourage farmers to reduce dependency on fertilisers and resort to organic farming as a way of plying their trade sustainably.

While the initiative to come up with the Farmer Input Support programme was welcome, it has made our peasant farmers perpetually dependent on the same and do not look outside the box. It is surprising that even farmers with thousands of livestock still depend on chemical fertilisers when they can do without them. There is need for a change of mind-set by our farmers to start thinking beyond chemical fertilisers to make their lives easier. Now is the time for the country’s experts to step forward and offer workable solutions to help Government bring down the cost of living.