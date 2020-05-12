Fuel, drugs get green light at Nakonde

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT will only allow passage of essential goods like fuel, drugs and other medical supplies during the temporary closure of Nakonde border.

And 1,700 health workers out of the targeted 3,000 have been recruited and have started receiving letters from the Public Service Management Division, while 2,244 others are being processed.

Updating the nation on coronavirus yesterday, Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya said trucks ferrying essential goods will be allowed to move under escort and their drivers will be screened, tested and quarantined for 14 days to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He said Nakonde border contributes to the country's economic development, hence the decision to