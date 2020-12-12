FSD Zambia signs a GBP 3.2 million grant agreement with SIDA to promote financial inclusion

MARGARET CHISANGA

Lusaka

FSD Zambia this week signed a SEK 40 million (GBP 3.2 million) grant from Sweden through the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) to support the implementation of the Women and Youth in Financial Inclusion (WIN) Phase II Programme from 2020 to 2025.

According to a statement issued by FSD Manager – Communications, Eneyah Phiri, the programme will aim to reduce vulnerability, increase income opportunities and ultimately improve access to basic services for target clients.

“Building from the learnings, experience and innovations of the WIN Phase I programme that ran from 2016 to 2020, Phase II marks the beginning of a more significant contribution to the systematic and lasting change, particularly benefiting poor women, youth and the differently abled,” he said.

Swedish Ambassador to Zambia – Anna Maj Hultgård said strengthening the lives of women and youth through financial inclusion is crucial.

“We know that women are more likely to be financially excluded than men. Building upon lessons learned, the programme aims to continue many of the important pilot interventions, for example, digital school fees. A simple activity like paying school fees can be difficult and time-consuming, especially for people living in rural areas,” she said.

And FSD Zambia Chief Executive Officer, Ms Betty Wilkinson said the programme will support the introduction of financial education into the national curriculum for Grades 1-12.

“This means that over four million children and youth will be able to learn about and use financial services of all kinds. Further, Zambians will benefit from growing and more effective savings groups for couples, women, youth, and the disabled,” she said.

She said such groups provide opportunities to save, to borrow, to self-insure for emergencies, and to learn together.

She said Sida and FSD Zambia will forge links for clients to formal financial service providers, particularly for digital financial services.

“Our applied research will help us learn about how social norms affect financial opportunities for women, men, and their children, and what can be done to improve them. Along with this comes opportunities for innovative pilots as ideas emerge, and improvements in policy and strategy implementation to ensure client engagement and success,” she said.

FSD Zambia is a Zambian organisation working closely with key players throughout the economy to ensure that all Zambians are financially healthy, notably the most excluded and underserved.