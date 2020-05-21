FSD Zambia registers positive impact

MARGARET CHISANGA, Lusaka

THE Financial Sector Deepening Zambia (FSD Zambia) has observed improved access and usage of financial services countrywide, which has resulted in positive economic impact on people’s livelihoods.

FSD Zambia board chairperson Caleb Fundanga said in Lusaka yesterday that the organisation has made great strides in ensuring improved results in projects that have reached 1.4 million people.

“This last fiscal year, our fourth year of operations, has been exceptionally successful for us. FSD Zambia completed an annual impact assessment with about 2,000 of our end clients randomly surveyed and the survey clearly showed a positive outcome,” he said.

He said notable achievements included fostering of both new and existing business associations for better market innovation, significant growth in digitisation and CLICK TO READ MORE