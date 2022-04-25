FSD Zambia appoints Engwase Mwale as new Chief Executive Officer

MARGARET CHISANGA

Lusaka

FINANCIAL Sector Deepening Zambia (FSD Zambia) has appointed Engwase Mwale as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Before this appointment, Ms Mwale served as Executive Director for Zambia’s Non-governmental Gender Organizations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC).

Welcoming Ms Mwale to the FSD Network, FSD Zambia Board Chairperson, Nicola Sharpe-Phiri, described Ms Mwale as a seasoned civil society activist with a wealth of leadership experience in advocacy and international development.

“Ms Mwale is a long-standing advocate for gender equality and equity in Zambia. She has demonstrated leadership credentials and is a proven fundraiser with great enthusiasm and passion for financial inclusion development. We are confident that she will build on the legacy established by out-going CEO Betty Wilkinson in spearheading the deepening of financial inclusion that serves the most vulnerable in Zambia,” Judge Sharp-Phiri said.

She said Ms Mwale, whose role with the organization commenced on April 11, 2022, has been active in the Zambian civil society in championing women’s empowerment.

Lady Justice Sharpe-Phiri also thanked FSD Zambia Ms Wilkinson, for her efforts in successfully leading the organisation over the last six years.

“Betty’s contribution to financial inclusion in Zambia is immeasurable. The unprecedented success of FSD Zambia in the last half decade alone is testament to her leadership. We wish her well as she transitions into a new chapter in her career”.

“This is an exciting and challenging opportunity to contribute my worth to progressing FSD Zambia’s strategic repositioning as an inclusive, innovative and gender-responsive institution of choice on financial education and related services,” Ms Mwale said.

Engwase Mwale has nearly 20 years of experience in gender and development with a primary focus on civil society mobilization and partnership building.