FSD Network to focus on needs, priorities of countries

MARGARET CHISANGA

Lusaka

FINANCIAL Sector Deepening programmes (FSD) Network is set to mould sustainable financial systems to work better for poor, vulnerable and marginalised populations on the continent.

The FSD Network is a growing family of FSD permanent institutions and programmes working across Africa to mould sustainable financial systems currently comprising nine institutions, with plans under way to expand.

According to a statement by FSD Zambia Head, Communications, Eneya Phiri, the FSD Network (FSDN) was officially formed on 27 September, 2019, with the signing of its Charter, formalising preceding year engagement among members.

FSD Network Council Chairperson, and concurrently FSD Zambia CEO, Betty Wilkinson said the Network members create synergy to sustainably address the financial challenges that prevent inclusive and successful economies across the continent.

“Our goal is to make finance work to address real sector challenges for all citizens, particularly the poor and vulnerable.

Director of the FSD Network Directorate Juliet Munro said the new strategy emphasises inclusive finance as a means to an end.

“We see the end as, for example, meeting a welfare need like health or shelter, starting or scaling a business or acquiring other assets, and adapting to the effects of climate change. The emphasis is on value addition to individuals, households and businesses, as well as to the broader economies in which these people live.”

The UK government’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO, former Department for International Development – DFID) is the FSD Network’s largest funder, having created and funded the first FSD programme in 2001. In 2020, the FSD Network secured a £320 million, 5-year investment package from FCDO.

Network members have also attracted significant funding from the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA), the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Mastercard Foundation, US Aid, Government of Canada, the World Bank and the Netherlands Development Cooperation, amongst others.

Each FSD programme works in collaboration with key local and regional stakeholders to engage opportunities and tackle constraints to inclusive financial systems development. The following are the current members of the FSD Network: Access to Finance Rwanda, EFInA Nigeria, FinMark Trust South Africa, FSD Africa, FSD Kenya, FSD Mozambique, FSD Tanzania, FSD Uganda and FSD Zambia.