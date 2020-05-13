Frontline staff trained to prevent COVID-19

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

THE International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has started training frontline workers at all border posts of the country on coronavirus prevention measures when dealing with foreigners.

IOM is a United Nations (UN) agency responsible for migration of people across the globe.

Speaking on Monday when the agency donated COVID-19 prevention materials worth US$11,000 to the Ministry of Health on the Copperbelt, project assistant Chando Mapoma said IOM has so far trained workers at five border points in