From teacher to own boss

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

ROYD Mukonda abandoned his job as a teacher in 2015 to work at Mpende Fish Farm as a registry clerk.

It was only four months into his job at Saint Paul’s Mission School in Kabwe that he decided to leave because he felt he could not do enough in the classroom and he did not like it.

“I realised that I was restricted in what I was doing and thought that I was not using my time productively,” Royd says.

At Mpende Fisheries, Royd rose to the position of farm manager.

Though he had privileges compared to other workers, Royd still felt restricted from doing his own things.