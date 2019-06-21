From Sinia to Nkwazi

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

ALTHOUGH Ndola is known as the friendly city, that may not be the description you would want to use when referring to Sinia or Nkwazi, a township located in Ndola Central constituency and adjacent to Kalewa Barracks.

The township is a hive of all sorts of illicit activities both during the day and at night. Those familiar with Lusaka’s Chibolya township can relate. In fact, Kwa Sinia, as some still call the township, can give Chibolya a good run in terms of notoriety.

Sinia borders Chipulukusu, the Zambia Information and Communications Technology (ZICTA) College, which was formerly known as Zamtel College, and Overspill townships.

This is the same township, where in 2017, two anti-robbery squad officers were shot dead by bandits after an exchange of fire. The bandits had snatched K300,000 from a Star Bakery cashier in the central business district, but in an attempt to thwart the robbery, the officers were killed in broad daylight.