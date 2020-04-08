From prison to correctional facility

THE MINISTER’S DESK with VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

NOT too long ago, the Zambia Prisons Service changed its name, replacing “Prisons” with “Correctional”.

The rationale behind the name change was to re-orient the prisons from a place that metes out punishment to one that reforms inmates.

But was the change in name only, or are the prison facilities actually changing in form?

To begin with, the Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) facilities are among the most congested in the world, with the number of inmates overshooting maximum capacity by 200 percent.

Currently, there are 23,470 inmates in various facilities across the country, against the maximum capacity of less than 10,000, making it difficult for most offenders to have a free reformatory experience whilst serving their jail terms.

But Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo says there is actual change taking place in the sector.

"We have embarked on a paradigm shift in offender management from the previous punitive incarceration to