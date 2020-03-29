From cigarette trade to tech guru

KAPALA CHISUNKA, Lusaka

SELLING a car and other belongings to support a business idea is a huge risk, but as Chanshi Chanda was later to experience, it was a risk worth taking.

Chanda grew up in a very poor family, but it was the hardships that he faced in his early childhood that helped him to develop interest in entrepreneurship.

Growing up in Mwense village in Mansa, life was hard as his father, who worked as a driver for a construction company, struggled to feed his family of four.

The young Chanda hated being poor, and he started looking for a way out. He also focused on education.

Chanda has now accomplished what his background could never have handed him on a silver platter. He is a published writer, runs a tech business, and holds a master’s degree in theology.

“From childhood, I desired a better life,” he said. “I started enterprising ventures early in life. I was involved in all sorts of businesses, from selling cigarettes to selling beef. But the first formal business I set up and registered was a printing company in Mansa.”

Chanda later sold his company because he felt he needed to serve God as