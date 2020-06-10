From champ to squalor

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, MULWANDA LUPIYA

Lusaka, Ndola

AT SOME point, Zambia was home to World and Commonwealth boxing champions. For most, the most famous names are Lottie Mwale and Chisanda Mutti.

Lottie is a former World and Commonwealth light heavyweight champion while Chisanda is a former Commonwealth cruiserweight champion having beaten Aussie Dave Russell in Melbourne in 1986, a year after he lost to American Lee Roy Murphy for the IBF cruiserweight title.

But even outside Lottie and Chisanda, there are other names. Like the two Musankabala brothers – Albert and Francis – who were well-known names within the Commonwealth ranks.

Albert was the Commonwealth flyweight champion while Francis was the Commonwealth bantamweight champion.

Albert’s fight against Ghanaian Ringcraft “The Marvellous” Nana Yaw Konda in Accra in 1987 where the Zambian boxer lost out on the flyweight title is legendary stuff to be found even in the book Boxing is no Cakewalk.

Albert is still around, but not particularly in good shape. He is living in near squalor in