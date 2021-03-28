Friendship ends in ‘sausage soup’

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

A PARTNERSHIP in sausage business between two women has ended in the dock after one of them complained of having been swindled out of K400 she had invested in the venture.

Grace Sianga, 26, dragged Niza Nayame, 28, to court after she allegedly swindled her of K400.

According to Sianga, they each contributed the same amount towards the business and agreed to share the profit afterwards.

Sianga alleged that Nayame pocketed the whole profit without CLICK TO READ MORE