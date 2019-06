DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

THE Beston Chambeshi-drilled national team left for Spain yesterday ahead of the three friendlies against Cameroon, Gambia and Morocco with skipper Kabaso Chongo optimistic of a positive outing.

Chongo said in an interview in Lusaka before departure that the three friendlies will help the team maintain shape after missing the 2019 Egypt Africa Cup of Nations.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/