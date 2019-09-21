Friend of humans, animals

NDANGWA MWITTAH and CHALI MULENGA, Livingstone

HIS last words to his wife were, “I hope I survive this day.”

That same day he was killed by an elephant. His death reverberated throughout the nation. Yet, he was just a tour guide. However, it seems there was more to him than just that.

On September 13, 2019, Livingstone (no, the nation) woke up to news of the death of renowned tour guide Chiinga Siavwapa, 45, who was undertaking a walking safari with a tourist in the Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park.

Chiinga, as he was fondly known, took an unidentified tourist on an early morning safari walk in the national park when the incident happened.

It is believed to have occurred between 06:00 and 08:00 hours near Maramba River Lodge after the Maramba River Bridge. The tourist managed to escape unhurt.

We caught up with his widow, Nina Siavwapa, a German national who shared with us some of the last moments she had with her husband, who was evidently popular and loved in Livingstone and beyond.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/