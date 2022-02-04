Friction mars Kabwata poll

CHOMBA MUSIKA, PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

WHILE people were casting their ballots in the Kabwata parliamentary by-election yesterday, six suspected Patriotic Front (PF) cadres were arrested for alleged electoral malpractices. The detention of the six youths came after PF candidate Clement Tembo complained to Deputy Inspector General of Police for operations Milner Muyambango that his polling agents were being harassed by officers and suspected governing party sympathisers. Around noon, a video went viral showing armed police officers bundling male youths on a white Toyota Land Cruiser. In the video, an identified man is heard exclaiming that the manhandled youths were PF members. “These are PF, this is Chilenje. We have impounded that Land Cruiser. This is what is happening, these chaps, you think you are still in PF? You will see,” the man is heard saying. Later in a statement, police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga announced the arrest of CLICK TO READ MORE