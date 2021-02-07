Freelance ‘undertakers’ loiter around mortuaries to help

JACK MWEWA

Lusaka

IF THEY say desperate moments call for radical innovations, then some people seen hovering around mortuaries asking to wash dead bodies at a fee are simply audacious.

With some bereaved families who cannot afford to pay for private funeral parlour services to manage their deceased relatives, some young men who are not mortuary attendants in the ages of 30s are always at hand for hire.

It is a new development trending in Lusaka, where some men loiter around mortuaries just in case emotional relatives fail to handle deceased bodies, and then they cash in.

Forget the risk of handling dead bodies without proper safety attire, an identified man in his 30s who did not want to be named said surgical gloves were enough for hygienic purposes.

He said he sometimes attended to at least four bodies in a day with charges ranging from K50 for babies and K100 adults.

The charge of handling ‘difficult’ bodies such as those who die in road traffic accidents gets even higher considering the high hygiene risk involved.

With the – CLICK