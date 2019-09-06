Freedom without amenities

NKOLE NKOLE, Lusaka

A STORY done on Chilanga by Kelvin Mbewe last year sought to answer the question, “Where in Chilanga is Mtendere?”

I tried throwing the same question to the few residents I interviewed for this piece who said Mtendere is a section of Freedom Township in Chilanga.

Elizabeth Tembo moved to Freedom Township, located south of Lusaka and off Kafue road, in 1965.

She had just written her Grade Seven exams in Zimbabwe and moved to the township to begin living with her aunt there.

At the time, the township was located further south from its present location and was smaller than its present size.