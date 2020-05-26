‘Free temporary spectrum to enhance internet service efficiency’

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

EFFORTS to offer mobile operators a free temporary spectrum by the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) to cushion the impact of coronavirus are expected to enhance internet service efficiency.

ZICTA corporate communications manager Ngabo Nankonde said the free temporary spectrum will enable information and communications technology (ICT) consumers to use high-speed internet facilities.

Ms Nankonde said more ICT consumers are moving to digital platforms to access or offer various online services.

She said there is need for high-speed and efficient internet in schools that are now offering electronic (e) education and banks with CLICK TO READ MORE